Etihad Airways expands partnership network to over 40 airlines

Etihad Airways has expanded its network of partnerships as the UAE carrier positions Abu Dhabi as a hub for international aviation connections.

The airline operates over 40 codeshare partnerships, connecting travellers to more than 100 destinations on its own network and over 300 destinations through partner airlines.

The partnerships have established Abu Dhabi as one of the most accessible cities globally.

Etihad boosts network with key alliances

Etihad has formed partnerships with Ethiopian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air Europa.

The carrier has also signed codeshare agreements with Air Seychelles, Akasa Air, TAP Air Portugal and Sky Express. These agreements bring international airlines to the UAE capital.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said in a statement: “Etihad is proud to be at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s growing global footprint. Every partnership we build strengthens the connectivity, choice and experience for our guests, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a key world destination. Through our strategic partnerships, we have brought major international airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Air Seychelles, Air Europa and Akasa Air to Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “These partnerships are not only expanding access to critical markets such as China, North America, Africa and Europe, they are also contributing directly to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism, affirming the city’s role as a hub for innovation, tourism and global business.”

Etihad’s loyalty programme now includes partnerships with 25 airlines, which the company says is the most of any non-allied carrier.

The network offers frequent flyers flexibility, convenience and value, enabling guests to earn and redeem rewards across hundreds of destinations worldwide.