Etihad Rail to connect 11 UAE cities by 2026 with 57-minute Dubai–Abu Dhabi trips

Etihad Rail will connect 11 UAE cities by 2026, offering 57-minute Dubai–Abu Dhabi trips and transforming national travel with safe, efficient passenger services

Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, has confirmed that it is progressing with confidence toward launching passenger transport services by 2026.

The project aligns with the UAE’s ambition to deliver an integrated, safe, and efficient rail system.

Etihad Rail to transform UAE travel with Dubai to Abu Dhabi train

According to the company, the passenger network will enhance connectivity between cities and communities while meeting passenger needs according to the highest international standards.

Azza Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail Passenger Services, said during the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi that Etihad Rail is building strategic partnerships to ensure smooth and connected journeys.

This includes integrated first- and last-mile solutions in cooperation with local transport providers, municipalities, and technology platforms.

Al Suwaidi said the company is focused on developing a world-class passenger experience that combines comfort, reliability, and affordability, adopting a “digital tickets first” approach.

She explained that routes will be fully separated from roads, eliminating collision risks and enhancing safety.

The service will offer accurate timetables with journey times of:

57 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Dubai

105 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah

70 minutes from Abu Dhabi to Ruwais

Onboard, passengers will have dedicated spaces for work, reading, and relaxation, with trains designed to accommodate 400 passengers and multiple daily trips planned.

Stations are being designed as part of an integrated and accessible network serving all residents.

Etihad Rail passenger services will connect 11 cities and regions nationwide — from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east — passing through Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Al Suwaidi reiterated the company’s commitment to the 2026 target, with quality, safety, and reliability as the core priorities at every stage of implementation.

She also highlighted the high-speed rail project, which will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai at speeds of up to 350kmph, cutting travel between the two cities to just 30 minutes.

This initiative is expected to contribute approximately AED145bn ($39.5bn) to the UAE’s GDP over the next fifty years, reinforcing the country’s position as a leader in next-generation rail development.