Etihad Rail CEO meets Kuwait minister to discuss GCC railway cooperation

A delegation from Etihad Rail, headed by CEO Shadi Malak, met with Dr. Noura Mohammed Khaled Al-Mishaan, Minister of Public Works of the State of Kuwait, to discuss joint cooperation and expertise exchange in railway infrastructure development across GCC countries.

During the meeting, Minister Dr. Al-Mishaan outlined Kuwait’s commitment to learning from railway development experiences in the region, citing the UAE-Oman partnership in establishing Hafeet Rail as a reference point.

The minister emphasised that collaboration in the railway sector demonstrates Kuwait’s support for Gulf integration and economic connectivity between GCC states.

She stressed the need for continued coordination between technical teams to deliver projects that meet regional development requirements.

Eid Al Rashidi, Under-Secretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Public Works, highlighted the ministry’s focus on utilising regional experiences, stating that early collaboration during planning and execution phases is crucial for building a rail network that supports regional integration and development objectives.

The meeting featured a technical presentation detailing Kuwait’s railway project plans.

Minister Dr. Al-Mishaan outlined the ministry’s vision to establish a national railway network based on regional and international practices, incorporating environmental and economic considerations that align with Kuwait’s sustainable development goals.

The discussions between Etihad Rail and Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works represent part of broader efforts to enhance transport connectivity across the Gulf region through coordinated railway infrastructure development.