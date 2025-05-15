Etihad Rail to launch passenger service in 2026

Etihad Rail will launch its UAE passenger train service next year, according to a statement from the transport operator.

When complete, the high-speed train is expected to contribute AED145bn ($39.5bn) to the UAE’s GDP over the next five decades.

It will also slash travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to just 30 minutes.

Etihad Rail to launch passenger journeys in 2026

In a post on X, Etihad Rail said: “We’re honoured to have been hosted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, where H.H. Sheikh Hamdan received a delegation from Etihad Rail at Al Dhanna Palace, led by H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO.

“During the meeting, we briefed His Highness on the latest developments of the UAE National Railway Network and the passenger train service, which is set to launch in 2026.

“The project stands as one of the country’s largest strategic transportation projects, reflecting His Highness’s ongoing commitment to monitoring national projects and his continued support for infrastructure development initiatives across the UAE”.