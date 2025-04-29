EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are a little behind’ says Saudia boss as airline eyes faster innovation to match Emirates, Etihad, flydubai

Saudia is targeting faster innovation to close the gap with regional competitors Emirates and Etihad Airways, the airline’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Arved von zur Muehlen, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2025, von zur Muehlen acknowledged the challenges faced by Saudia in expanding its global footprint but stressed the airline’s commitment to accelerating progress.

“They [Emirates, Etihad, flydubai] have spent a lot of money in building their brand globally. I think we are a little bit behind – even though Saudia is seen very positively in the market – but, we are looking at a different approach – a digital approach,” von zur Muehlen said.

“We still have a gap, but when it comes to customer experience, we will not shy away from having the fight. We want to give our competitors a run for their money too – we are not a walkover.”

He added that Saudia would focus on a more digital strategy to innovate quicker. “We are very digital-savvy, we will most likely innovate much faster now than the others, because we have to. So, what other airlines go through in 10 years, we will have to do in two years.”

Expanding routes and fleet

As part of its growth strategy, Saudia announced 10 new destinations for summer 2025, mainly in Europe, along with Bali, Salalah, Venice, and several other markets.

Von zur Muehlen explained that these seasonal routes would allow the airline to test new markets and gauge long-term potential.

In terms of fleet expansion, Saudia is set to grow its aircraft numbers by 128 planes, increasing its fleet by nearly 87 per cent.

“It is a huge expansion for us. We believe that the market is strong, so it’s not only an ambition, we see it also in actual growth. And that is why we are confident, in growing and expanding,” von zur Muehlen said.

Riyadh Air launch to boost “positive” competition

The airline is also preparing for increased “positive” competition with the arrival of Riyadh Air. Von zur Muehlen welcomed the new player to the market, emphasising the positive competition that will benefit customers.

“It will be a positive competition for customers, but not a detrimental one. We won’t be flying against each other; but in harmony for the market. We believe the market is big enough,” he said.

Saudia is also undergoing a significant upgrade to its product offering, with a focus on business class. Von zur Muehlen revealed that all business class cabins, even on narrow-body aircraft, will feature proper business class seating, not just a middle seat free.

The airline has also improved its lounges in Jeddah and London, with more enhancements planned for its fleet, including upgrades to Wi-Fi and in-flight entertainment to better cater to its younger clientele.

On Saudia’s role in the Saudi Vision 2030, von zur Muehlen said, “We call ourselves the wings of Vision 2030. The Vision 2030 is amazing, but it is also a challenge for us – a positive challenge.”

Saudia’s remarkable turnaround

The Saudia executive added that Saudia’s transformation was already visible, with the airline rising to become one of the most punctual globally. “Two years ago, we were number 65 in the world. Last year, we were number two. Now, in the first quarter of 2025, I believe we are the most punctual airline in the world,” said von zur Muehlen.

Von zur Muehlen further noted the ongoing positive feedback Saudia has received from passengers, highlighting a shift in customer sentiment. “We are at 86 per cent load factor. We have never seen those load factors,” he said. “There is change happening, and there is still a long way to go.”

While Saudia still has steps to take before fully achieving its vision, von zur Muehlen expressed confidence in the airline’s trajectory and the changes underway.

“We are moving in the right direction,” he concluded.