flydubai launches new Nairobi flights from Dubai in October 2025

flydubai will launch flights to Nairobi International Airport (NBO) in Kenya from October 15, 2025, operating four times weekly from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

The Dubai-based carrier will run the service on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline will also increase its Mombasa operations to daily flights from October 1, 2025, raising flydubai’s total weekly flights to Kenya to 11.

New flydubai Nairobi flights start October 15 with four weekly services from Dubai Terminal 3

“Kenya is an important market for flydubai, and we are pleased to strengthen our operations with the addition of Nairobi and the increased frequency of our service to Mombasa. These flights underline the importance of connecting Kenya to Dubai’s global aviation hub, enhancing access for trade, travel and tourism between our two countries. We remain committed to playing our part in supporting stronger economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Africa,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai said in a statement.

The expansion makes Nairobi the 12th African destination in flydubai’s network. The airline serves Alexandria, Addis Ababa, Al Alamein (as a seasonal summer route), Asmara, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Mombasa and Zanzibar across the continent.

“We are pleased to see our footprint in Kenya grow with the start of flights to Nairobi and the daily service to Mombasa, which started with a four-times-weekly service in 2024. This expansion provides more convenient options for customers from the UAE and across our network to access Kenya, whether they are travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and family. We sincerely thank the Kenyan authorities and our partners for their support in making these routes possible,” Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and South Asia) at flydubai added.

Nairobi serves as East Africa’s economic, cultural and political hub. The city hosts business districts, markets and cultural venues. Nairobi National Park sits minutes from the city centre.

Business Class passengers will receive lie-flat seats, menus and entertainment options. Economy Class passengers will have seats with recline functionality and leather headrests.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to NBO start from AED4,500, with Economy Class Lite fares from AED1,700.

From NBO to DXB, return Business Class fares begin at $2,000, while Economy Class Lite fares start from $500.