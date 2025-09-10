flydubai signs interline agreement with TAROM to connect 15 European destinations

flydubai has signed an interline agreement with TAROM, Romania’s national carrier, providing passengers with connections to 15 destinations across TAROM’s network through Bucharest International Airport (OTP).

The partnership enables flydubai customers to travel between the UAE, Romania and destinations across TAROM’s domestic and international routes, including Athens, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cluj-Napoca, Frankfurt, Madrid and Paris.

“We are excited to add TAROM to our growing list of interline partners. This newest agreement will enable flydubai customers to benefit from greater access between Dubai and TAROM’s regional network across Eastern and Central Europe, enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchange. Through this agreement, customers can enjoy simplified travel itineraries, a single ticket booking and through check-in of baggage to their final destination,” Ramesh Anantharaman, Divisional Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Business Effectiveness at flydubai said in a statement.

flydubai partners with TAROM to expand European network access

flydubai operates two daily flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP). Image: flydubai

flydubai has operated flights to Bucharest since 2012 and reports increased demand for travel to the market.

The carrier continues to work with airline partners, including TAROM, to support Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub whilst creating opportunities for trade, travel and tourism between the UAE and Romania and the wider region.

“As Romania’s national carrier, TAROM is delighted to join hands with flydubai. It is a natural step in our strategy to facilitate connectivity between the cities we operate in and the most interesting travel destinations. Together we will offer passengers safe, reliable and convenient travel options, connecting our regions and supporting tourism and business,” Costin Iordache, General Manager of TAROM said.

Business Class passengers travelling with flydubai receive lie-flat seats, internationally inspired menus and hours of entertainment.

Economy Class passengers have access to seats with recline functionality and leather headrests.

flydubai operates two daily flights from Dubai International (DXB) to Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP). The airline will add Iași as its second Romanian destination from 19 September 2025.

The carrier operates a network spanning more than 135 destinations across 57 countries. flydubai has opened more than 100 underserved markets without previous direct air links to Dubai and operates a fleet of 93 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Passengers can book interline flights through flydubai website, the official flydubai App, travel agents and online travel agencies.