Flying taxis in Oman: LYNEports and AeroVecto team up to plan eVTOL ports and routes

LYNEports and AeroVecto have signed deal to plan hybrid electric VTOL aircraft in Oman.

AeroVecto’s flagship aircraft, Shuttle, is designed to redefine public transportation in Oman and the wider GCC region.

Prioritising passenger capacity and comfort, Shuttle is poised to transform how people move within and between cities, ushering in a new era of clean, efficient, and scalable urban air mobility.

eVTOL in Oman

Through this partnership, LYNEports will support the planning and simulation of AeroVecto’s Shuttle network, ensuring that every site is designed with aviation-grade safety, operational feasibility, and regulatory compliance in mind.

Leveraging LYNEports’ AI-powered platform, AeroVecto will be able to assess optimal locations, simulate flight paths, and visualise integrated transport networks to accelerate AAM adoption across Oman.

Rasha Alshami, CEO of LYNEports, said: “We’re excited to support AeroVecto in bringing their innovative vision to life. Their commitment to solving real public transport challenges in the region aligns perfectly with our mission to make AAM infrastructure accessible, safe, and well-planned from day one.”

Fahad Al Riyami, CEO of AeroVecto, said: “At AeroVecto, our vision is to make high-capacity aerial commuting a practical reality for cities across the region.

“We are excited to partner with LYNEports to advance vertiport planning and route optimisation of the Shuttle network, enabling efficient urban air transport for the masses.”

This partnership marks a significant step in bridging technology and real-world mobility, positioning Oman as a regional leader in next-generation public transportation and AAM innovation.