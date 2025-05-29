Gridora to develop $9.6bn Abu Dhabi infrastructure projects

A new infrastructure platform in Abu Dhabi is set to develop transport infrastructure projects worth more than $9.6bn.

Gridora, the new infrastructure platform established by ADQ, IHC and Modon Holding, has signed its first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) for the delivery of high-impact transport infrastructure projects.

The agreement marks a key milestone in Gridora’s mission to champion the delivery of strategic infrastructure projects.

Through this agreement, Gridora and ADPIC will establish a framework for potential collaboration in relation to supporting the development, planning and implementation of strategic infrastructure projects within Abu Dhabi.

The initial focus of the MoU will be to establish a working committee to explore potential opportunities and identify pilot projects, activities and initiatives Gridora could undertake.

These would be considered from several projects ADPIC aims to deliver within the emirate, with the centre having been mandated to implement projects with an estimated value of at least AED35bn ($9.6bn).

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Gridora, said: “Gridora’s expertise and resources will deliver world-class infrastructure, empowering the nation’s ambitious economic and population growth goals.

“Our MoU with ADPIC reflects our shared commitment to accelerate the implementation of critical transport infrastructure, combining innovation, scale and vision. The delivery of these high-impact infrastructure projects will be transformative to Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to working closely as a trusted infrastructure partner to ADPIC.”

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “This strategic partnership between ADPIC and Gridora underscores a shared focus on creating transport infrastructure that enhances Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global city.

“By leveraging Gridora’s capabilities, this collaboration aims to accelerate project delivery, improve cost efficiency, and deliver long-term value for Abu Dhabi and its communities.”

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said: “At ADPIC, we see infrastructure as a powerful enabler of opportunity, economic growth, and long-term sustainability. This MoU with Gridora advances our shared commitment to accelerate the delivery of high-impact projects that enhance connectivity and quality of life across the emirate.

“By combining our strategic vision with Gridora’s delivery capabilities we are shaping a future-ready emirate that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision and long-term goals.”

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “With this MoU, we can unlock Gridora’s capability to deliver critical infrastructure, ensuring the long-term growth of the recently announced infrastructure platform. We look forward to seeing Gridora move forward with purpose, enabling world-class cities with cutting edge infrastructure.”

Operating under Modon Holding and established in partnership with ADQ and IHC, Gridora serves as a strategic platform for collaboration with specialist partners and capital providers, enabling the delivery of large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects.

Gridora has adopted a dual-focus business model spanning “Infrastructure Projects” and “Infrastructure Investments”, enabling it to lead across the full infrastructure lifecycle.

This MoU with ADPIC marks the first in a series of planned engagements to advance high-impact public-priority infrastructure, enhance and foster long-term collaboration between the public and private sectors and is a testament to the significant scale of Gridora’s business.