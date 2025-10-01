Gulf Railway Project: Trains to connect UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain by 2030

The Gulf Railway Authority has announced that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are continuing their coordinated efforts to complete the Gulf Railway Project by December 2030, the agreed final deadline for delivery.

Mohammed bin Fahad Al Shabrami, Director General of the Gulf Railway Authority, made the remarks the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 Exhibition and Congress in Abu Dhabi.

He described the initiative as one of the region’s most strategic projects, designed to connect all six GCC states through a network extending approximately 2,117km.

Gulf Railway Project

Al Shabrami said GCC member states are working in an integrated manner to finalise the project’s linkage phases.

The Gulf Railway will be fully connected to each country’s national networks, forming a pivotal part of the regional transport system and boosting economic integration.

The project will be linked with key ports and logistics centres across the GCC, which is expected to positively impact the economy by increasing the flow of goods and easing cross-border passenger movement.

Passenger trains on the Gulf Rail are planned to operate at speeds of more than 200kmph, while freight trains will run between 80 and 120kmph.

According to Al Shabrami, these specifications will enhance transport efficiency while supporting sustainable development across the region.