Hala Taxi customers save $4.08mn through Careem Plus subscriptions

Hala taxi customers have saved AED 15 million on rides through the Careem Plus subscription programme over four years, the company announced on June 9, 2025.

The savings reflect growing consumer interest in value-led mobility solutions, driven by rising demand for cost efficiency and convenience in urban transport.

Hala, Dubai’s e-hailing taxi solution and a joint venture between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, operates through the Careem Plus subscription programme which costs AED 19 per month.

Careem Plus delivers savings

Every month, thousands of Hala users subscribe to Careem Plus, typically saving more than 15 times the AED 19 subscription fee per month. Members receive 10 per cent instant cashback on every Hala ride, credited directly to their Careem wallet.

The average Hala rider subscribed to Careem Plus receives AED 40 back each month just on Hala trips, with total monthly savings across Careem’s services averaging over AED 300.

Careem Plus members typically save over AED 300 per month, with the most users saving over AED 1,000 monthly.

“We are pleased to see such strong engagement with Careem Plus among Hala riders. The consistent growth in usage demonstrates that customers value the tangible savings and simplicity that the programme provides. As part of our commitment to supporting urban mobility in Dubai, we will continue to enhance the user experience through offerings that are accessible, practical, and genuinely rewarding,” Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala said.

Careem Plus is integrated into the Careem ‘Everything App’ and provides members with benefits across multiple services for a monthly fee of AED 19.

In addition to cashback on Hala and Careem Rides, members enjoy free delivery on food and grocery orders, rates on international money transfers, and discounts on dining bills, home cleaning, laundry, Careem Bike, and more.

The programme offers cross-category value while reinforcing Careem’s position as the region’s multi-service digital platform.

Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. The service is booked through the Careem app.

Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses.