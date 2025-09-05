How Dubai uses AI traffic lights to slash delays by 37%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a major milestone in Phase 1 of its central traffic signal control system upgrade, rolling out the next-generation “UTC-UX Fusion” across key intersections.

The upgrade improved road efficiency and traffic flow by 16 per cent to 37 per cent, marking a significant step in deploying advanced technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics to enhance mobility across the city.

According to Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, the improvements have already exceeded expectations.

Dubai AI traffic lights

He said: “RTA’s upgrade and alignment works had produced tangible results, exceeding our initial targets. Travel times improved by 10 per cent to 20 per cent overall, while operational trials showed gains of up to 37 per cent at Jumeirah Street intersections, 29.4 per cent at Al Badaa Street intersections, 16.9 per cent at Kuwait Street intersections, and 16.4 per cent at Omar Bin Al Khattab Street intersections.

“The first phase of the project demonstrated the ability to detect congestion patterns and respond proactively. It also applied digital twin principles to test various traffic scenarios before field deployment.

“These capabilities enabled smarter adjustments to signal timings, improving operational efficiency, reducing waiting times, and enhancing coordination between intersections.”

The system prioritises emergency vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians, while enabling multimodal integration across cars, buses, cyclists, and walkers.

It also supports future vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies and allows data integration from smart devices, strengthening real-time monitoring and traffic analysis.

Al Ali confirmed that full project completion is expected by Q3 2026, with around 300 intersections across Dubai set to be converted to the new system.

He said: “By then, around 300 traffic signal intersections across Dubai will have been converted to the new-generation system, delivering an improved mobility experience for all road users, whether travelling by private vehicle, public transport, on foot, or by bicycle”.

The rollout of UTC-UX Fusion strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a leader in road infrastructure and smart city innovation.

By combining AI, predictive analytics, and digital twin technology, the system is designed to reduce congestion, cut travel times, and enhance the daily commute for millions of residents and visitors.