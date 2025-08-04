by Nicole Abigael

More of this topic

Posted inTransportLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Hyundai tests hydrogen bus in NEOM mountains to advance zero-emission mobility

The tests follow a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2024 between Hyundai Motor Group and NEOM’s Mobility sector

by Nicole Abigael
Hyundai UNIVERSE Fuel Cell Bus
Hyundai UNIVERSE Fuel Cell Bus

Hyundai Motor Group said it has completed a hydrogen mobility trial in Trojena, a mountainous region of Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM development, marking the first deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles in high-altitude terrain.

The trial, conducted in partnership with Enowa, NEOM’s energy and water subsidiary, involved operating Hyundai’s UNIVERSE fuel cell electric coach bus on routes reaching elevations of 2,080 meters and gradients of 24 per cent. The vehicle simulated passenger transport between NEOM’s future core business district and Trojena.

The tests follow a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2024 between Hyundai Motor Group and NEOM’s Mobility sector to develop next-generation zero-emission mobility solutions.

Enowa recently installed the region’s first hydrogen refuelling station, which supported Hyundai’s use of the UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus for VIP transport in NEOM from October to December 2024.

The Group’s involvement in hydrogen initiatives in Saudi Arabia builds on development work that began in the late 1990s.

The trial aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and its hydrogen-focused HTWO platform, which covers hydrogen production, storage and applications.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Nicole Abigael

Nicole Abigael is a Reporter at Arabian Business and the host of the AB Majlis podcast. She covers a diverse range of topics including luxury real estate, high-net-worth individuals, technology, and lifestyle...