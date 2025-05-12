India announces opening of 32 airports after ceasefire with Pakistan

India announced the opening of 32 airports, including the international airport at Amritsar, following a ceasefire deal with Pakistan that was announced over the weekend.

On Monday, the country’s government decided to lift the Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for airports across northern and north-western India that had been temporarily closed to civilian flights until 15 May.

“Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 airports for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.

“It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect, the Airports Authority of India said in a release.

In light of evolving circumstances and dynamic airspace conditions, commercial flight operations were temporarily suspended at 32 Airports until 05:29 hrs of May, 15th 2025. It is pleased to inform that these Airports are now fully operational for #CivilAircraft movements with… pic.twitter.com/KmkTEBN0D0 — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 12, 2025

The airport closures and airspace restrictions were enforced after Indian troops struck nine terror targets in Pakistan on May 7 during Operation Sindoor, followed by a four-day land, water and sea military battle between the two nations.

Srinagar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Shimla and Jodhpur are among the airports now reopened for operations.

Several international airlines, including the UAE airlines, also suspended flights to several cities in Pakistan in the wake of the military attacks between the two countries.