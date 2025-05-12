by Staff Writer

India announces opening of 32 airports after ceasefire with Pakistan

India restores air operations in northern regions as military tensions ease, allowing airlines to resume flights to key cities

Indian officials lift NOTAMs for 32 northern airports
Srinagar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Shimla and Jodhpur are among the airports now reopened for operations. Image: Shutterstock

India announced the opening of 32 airports, including the international airport at Amritsar, following a ceasefire deal with Pakistan that was announced over the weekend.

On Monday, the country’s government decided to lift the Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for airports across northern and north-western India that had been temporarily closed to civilian flights until 15 May.

“Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 airports for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.

“It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect, the Airports Authority of India said in a release.

The airport closures and airspace restrictions were enforced after Indian troops struck nine terror targets in Pakistan on May 7 during Operation Sindoor, followed by a four-day land, water and sea military battle between the two nations.

Srinagar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Shimla and Jodhpur are among the airports now reopened for operations.

Several international airlines, including the UAE airlines, also suspended flights to several cities in Pakistan in the wake of the military attacks between the two countries.

