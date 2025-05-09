Jeddah launches expanded public transport bus network

The Jeddah Mayoralty, in collaboration with the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) and the Jeddah Transport Company (JEDTC), has launched a new public transport bus network featuring 14 main routes across the city.

Jeddah Mayor Saleh Al-Turki, who also serves as Chairman of the JEDTC Board of Directors, inaugurated the new fleet of buses on Wednesday during an official ceremony at the JEDTC headquarters.

خريطة مسارات #حافلات_جدة pic.twitter.com/VsEtWVXk0E — Jeddah Transport Company (JTC) شركة مواصلات جدة (@JeddahTransport) May 7, 2025

During the event, CEO of JEDTC Eng. Youssef Alsayegh explained the salient features of the project through a presentation, detailing the new phase, the Saudi Gazette reported.

New Jeddah bus network

According to Alsayegh, the diesel buses can accommodate 41 seated and 50 standing passengers, while the electric vehicles have a capacity for 34 seated and 38 standing passengers. All buses include facilities for people with disabilities.

“The new buses, manufactured by one of the world’s leading bus manufacturers, offer a high level of technology and comfort,” the report said, citing Alsayegh.

Features include USB charging ports, internal screens displaying routes, 14 surveillance cameras, and a GPS tracking system connected to an operational control panel.

The project has expanded to 14 routes covering north, south, east, and west Jeddah, with 80 stops and 117 air-conditioned stations—46 existing and 71 under construction.

جانب من مراحل تصنيع حافلات النقل العام لمشروع مواصلات جدة، حيث تتجسد معايير التصنيع الدقة والإتقان مع أحدث التقنيات وأعلى معايير الجودة والسلامة.



هذه الحافلات المخصصة لمشروع النقل العام بمدينة جدة ليست مجرد وسيلة نقل، بل تجربة متكاملة اجتازت جميع الإختبارات لضمان تقديم خدمة… pic.twitter.com/FnjZxvqXR6 — سابتكو | SAPTCO (@saptcoSA) May 7, 2025

A new Jeddah Buses mobile application has been launched on Apple Store and Google Play, providing real-time bus tracking and e-ticket purchasing. Passengers can pay through the app or directly on buses using Mada cards.

The total number of passengers expected during this phase exceeds 27 million over three years, with an average of 9 million passengers annually, the report said, adding that this increased capacity supports Saudi Vision 2030 goals to reduce private vehicle usage and promote environmental sustainability.

The network serves key areas including King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Central Vegetable Market, Jeddah University, the Industrial City, and residential districts such as Al Khalidiyah, Al-Samer, and Al-Hamra.

Each route has been assigned a unique colour and number (L1 to L14) for passenger identification. The network connects major thoroughfares, including Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Road, King Abdullah Road, and Prince Sultan Road.

Additional information about timetables and routes is available through the Jeddah Buses app, the JEDTC official website, and the company’s social media platforms.