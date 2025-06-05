Kuwait reports massive 83% reduction in traffic violations

Traffic violations across Kuwait dropped by 83 percent more than a month after new rules were enforced, according to Ministry of Interior data .

Last month, the number of traffic violations stood at 28,464, as compared to 168,208 registered in the same period a year earlier, the statistics show.

Crossing red traffic lights and exceeding the speed limit were cited as the most frequent infractions.

Kuwait traffic report

Traffic-related deaths dropped by 55 percent over the past year, while cell phone use when driving and failure to wear a seatbelt had both fallen by 75 per cent, according to the data.

The ministry attributed strict law enforcement to these “successful results,” calling on motorists to abide by the new rules in a bid to protect lives and properties alike.