Logistiya officially launched under presence of Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics, paving the way for a new era in Saudi logistics

Logistiya , a fully owned subsidiary of Innovest and a next-generation enabler of logistics infrastructure, officially launched yesterday in Riyadh under the presence of His Excellency Eng. Rayan Al Bakri, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services. The event marked a major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward becoming a global logistics powerhouse.

Rooted in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and driven by the national ambition to become a global logistics hub, Logistiya was established to accelerate the development of logistics parks, warehousing hubs, bonded zones, and strategic infrastructure across the country. The launch event gathered key partners, industry leaders, and government stakeholders to showcase Logistiya’s mission, capabilities, and first flagship developments.

During the event, Mr. Mohammed Al Khars, Chairman of Innovest Properties, took the audience through the story behind the inception of Logistiya.

“Similar to the residential development boom in 2016–2017, logistics and industrial development today is witnessing a similar growth trajectory—one that is becoming a cornerstone of economic expansion in the Kingdom,” he said.

“Logistiya is our answer to that opportunity, grounded in the same principles that built our success in the real estate sector: vision, partnerships, and execution.”

“We are on a mission to enable smarter, faster, and more sustainable logistics infrastructure across the Kingdom,” said Mario El Khoury, CEO of Logistiya. “We believe that Saudi Arabia has the fundamentals to become the logistics capital of the region — and we are here to help make that happen.”

Backed by Innovest’s track record in real estate and development since 2017, Logistiya combines local insight with global best practices, forming strategic partnerships across engineering, investment, and operations to ensure world-class execution. The company’s integrated model — spanning “Develop, Activate, and Operate” — positions it uniquely to deliver scalable, efficient, and tech-enabled logistics ecosystems.

The launch event gathered key partners, industry leaders, and government stakeholders to showcase Logistiya’s mission, capabilities, and first flagship developments.

The launch also featured the unveiling of Logistiya’s first flagship warehousing complex in Riyadh, scheduled to go live in 2026. The project—developed in partnership with Rikaz, represented by its Chairman and CEO Mr. Khalid bin Hassan Al-Qahtani—is valued at 230 million SAR and will be located on a 77,500 sqm plot within The Node city in East Riyadh. It will feature a state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled Class A warehousing facility.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, Logistiya announced the signing of an exclusive five-year partnership with Voltron Technology, a U.S.-based leader in high-performance computing (HPC) data center solutions. The partnership marks Voltron’s entry into the Saudi market and positions Logistiya as the exclusive local enabler for HPC infrastructure developments. Voltron’s cutting-edge systems and AI-native designs bring advanced digital capabilities that align perfectly with Logistiya’s vision of smart logistics hubs powered by intelligent systems and data-driven operations.

“Technology and infrastructure must evolve together. Our partnership with Voltron ensures we are ready for the next generation of logistics—integrated, automated, and digitally enabled,” added El Khoury.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting markets in the world today,” said Steven Greenberg, Chairman of Voltron. “The ambition of Vision 2030, the next-generation thinking of the Kingdom’s leadership, and the sheer scale of opportunity across logistics and technology are truly inspiring. Logistiya is exactly the kind of strategic, forward-thinking partner we sought—deeply rooted in the market, yet bold enough to help drive real transformation.”

In a further move to future-proof the Kingdom’s logistics ecosystem, Logistiya also announced the upcoming launch of a Saudi-based Logistics Accelerator Program in partnership with Quay Acceleration, a leading U.S. accelerator based in New York. Since its founding in 2016, Quay has accelerated more than 500 companies globally and helped startups raise over $1 billion in funding.

Set to begin in 2025, the program will attract global startups specialising in LogiTech, FinTech, and PropTech to establish operations and pilot solutions in Saudi Arabia. The initiative aims to foster innovation, localise emerging technologies, and build a robust digital backbone for industrial and logistics development.

The launch event was followed by an official dinner, where attendees gathered to celebrate the milestone and engage in deeper discussions on collaboration, innovation, and investment in the logistics sector.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its localisation, trade facilitation, and digital transformation efforts, Logistiya stands ready to deliver the infrastructure, partnerships, and innovation required to power the Kingdom’s logistics future.