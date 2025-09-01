marhaba launches Meet & Greet services at Manchester Airport in UK debut

marhaba , dnata’s airport hospitality brand, has launched its Meet & Greet services at Manchester Airport, marking the company’s first entry into the UK market.

The service assists arriving, departing or transiting travellers in navigating airport processes and late-night flights.

marhaba offers support from kerb to gate, including fast-track access through immigration and security, baggage handling, and porter services, the

Manchester Airport serves 27 million passengers annually and operates round-the-clock traffic during peak summer holidays and events such as football matches, conferences, and music festivals.

The UK launch reflects trends in airport hospitality as services once reserved for VIPs gain traction among families, corporate travellers, and tourists seeking to minimise stress at busy terminals.

marhaba introduced its Meet & Greet services in the UAE in 1991. The service now operates across eight countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia, including travel hubs such as Dubai, Zurich and Sydney.

“Launching marhaba in the UK is part of our broader strategy to bring the warmth and care of Arabian hospitality to more travellers around the world,” Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO – Airport Operations at dnata said.

“This expansion reinforces our focus on delivering a seamless airport experience – one that’s efficient, personal and consistently high quality. As part of dnata, marhaba builds on our strong UK presence across airport operations, catering, retail and travel services, allowing us to offer even greater value to passengers and partners,” he added.

marhaba has expanded its portfolio to include fast-track immigration clearance, baggage handling, access to private airport lounges and chauffeur services.

The company started offering off-airport services for passengers based in Dubai, including Check In Anywhere and Land & Leave.

Customers can book access to over 400 lounges and Meet & Greet services provided by the brand’s partners.

Bookings for marhaba’s Meet & Greet services at Manchester Airport are available on the website.