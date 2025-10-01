Middle East air traffic to hit 466m passengers in 2025 as global travel reaches 9.8bn

The Middle East is set to carry 466m air passengers in 2025, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World’s newly released World Airport Traffic Report.

ACI World said investment and tourism will continue to underpin regional growth, though geopolitical instability remains a potential risk.

Globally, passenger traffic is forecast to reach 9.8bn in 2025, a 3.7 per cent increase compared to 2024.

Middle East air traffic growth

International travel is expected to expand by 5.3 per cent, outpacing the 2.4 per cent growth in domestic travel.

By mid-2025 year-to-date, worldwide passenger volumes were up 2.1 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 4.9 per cent increase in international travel, while domestic traffic contracted 0.7 per cent.

Justin Erbacci, Director-General of ACI World, said: “Air travel is on track to reach 9.8bn passengers in 2025, underscoring aviation’s role as a driver of global mobility and economic growth. International travel remains the main engine of growth, but regional variations reflect a mix of structural strengths, policy challenges, and evolving travel patterns.

“To sustain air travel demand globally, regulators must foster policies and frameworks that enable improved connectivity, long-term resilience and sustainable growth.”

ACI noted that emerging aviation markets in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America are driving global momentum, supported by tourism demand, rising middle-class populations, and expansion of low-cost carriers.

In contrast, advanced aviation markets in East Asia, Europe, and North America face a more uncertain outlook due to geopolitical tensions, ageing demographics, and shifts in traveller behaviour.

Overall, ACI said the global aviation market remains on an upward trajectory, though it continues to be highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, macroeconomic conditions, and region-specific headwinds.