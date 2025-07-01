Middle East airline traffic up 6.3% in May: IATA

Middle East airline increased by more than 6 per cent in May, mirroring global aviation sector growth, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) .

IATA released data for May 2025 showing total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 5 per cent compared to May 2024.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was also up 5 per cent year-on-year. The May load factor was 83.4 per cent (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).

Middle East airline data

International demand rose 6.7 per cent compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 6.4 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.2 per cent (+0.2 ppt compared to May 2024). This is a record load factor on international flights for May.

Middle Eastern carrierssaw a 6.2 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.3 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.9 per cent (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said: “Air travel demand growth was uneven in May. Globally, the industry reported 5 per cent growth with Asia-Pacific taking the lead at 9.4 per cent.

“The outlier was North America which reported a 0.5 per cent decline, led by a 1.7 per cent fall in the US domestic market. Severe disruptions in the Middle East in late June remind us that geopolitical instability remains a challenge in some regions as airlines maintain safe operations with minimal passenger inconvenience.

“The impact of such instability on oil prices—which remained low throughout May—is also a critical factor to monitor.

“Importantly, consumer confidence appears to be strong with forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season, giving good reason for optimism”.