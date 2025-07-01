Middle East airline traffic up 6.3% in May: IATA

Middle East airline increased by more than 6 per cent in May, mirroring global aviation sector growth, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA).
IATA released data for May 2025 showing total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 5 per cent compared to May 2024.
Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was also up 5 per cent year-on-year. The May load factor was 83.4 per cent (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).
Middle East airline data
International demand rose 6.7 per cent compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 6.4 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.2 per cent (+0.2 ppt compared to May 2024). This is a record load factor on international flights for May.
Middle Eastern carrierssaw a 6.2 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.3 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.9 per cent (-0.1 ppt compared to May 2024).
Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said: “Air travel demand growth was uneven in May. Globally, the industry reported 5 per cent growth with Asia-Pacific taking the lead at 9.4 per cent.
“The outlier was North America which reported a 0.5 per cent decline, led by a 1.7 per cent fall in the US domestic market. Severe disruptions in the Middle East in late June remind us that geopolitical instability remains a challenge in some regions as airlines maintain safe operations with minimal passenger inconvenience.
“The impact of such instability on oil prices—which remained low throughout May—is also a critical factor to monitor.
“Importantly, consumer confidence appears to be strong with forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season, giving good reason for optimism”.