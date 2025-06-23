MORE UAE airline flight suspensions: Emirates, flydubai, Etihad and Air Arabia travel latest

UAE airlines , including Emirates and Etihad have announced extensions to suspensions and cancellations of flights as conflict between Israel and Iran impacts airspace and travel.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia and Emirates have seen more than a week of disruption to services in the region and have issued travel advisories warning of cancelled flights.

With flights from UAE carriers to destinations, including Iran, Israel, Russia, Jordan and Iraq still suspended and facing longer disruptions, get the lates travel updates below and check with airlines and updates for live schedules.

Emirates suspends some UAE flights

Emirates shared an updated list of suspended flights on its website on Monday, June 23.

In an official statement, it said: “Due to the regional situation, Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to:

Iran (Tehran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including Monday 30 June 2025

“We are operating as scheduled to all other destinations. Please check flight status before proceeding to the airport. Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq and Iran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.

Etihad suspends some UAE flights

Etihad has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Israel until July 15.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said: “Etihad has suspended all flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) until and including 15 July.

“Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin. Impacted guests are being assisted with alternative travel arrangements.

“This remains a highly dynamic situation, and further changes or disruption, including sudden airspace closures or operational impact, may occur at short notice. Etihad continues to monitor developments closely in coordination with the relevant authorities and is taking all necessary precautions.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused”.

Air Arabia suspends some UAE flights

Air Arabia has seen major disruption to flights to and from Sharjah.

The airline’s latest advisory said: “Due to the current situation and airspace closures, Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the following countries, as follows:

Iran: Until and including Monday, June 30

Iraq: Until and including Monday, June 30

Russia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Armenia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Georgia: Until and including Monday, June 30

Azerbaijan: Until and including Monday, June 30

Jordan: Until and including Thursday, June 26

“Several other flights are experiencing delays or rerouting as a result. Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further update”.

flydubai suspends some UAE flights

UAE-carrier flydubai shared an updated list of suspended flights.

As of July 23, flydubai said: “Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries and airports until June 30:

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Syria

St. Petersburg

“Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Passengers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are encouraged to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest updates. Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority”.