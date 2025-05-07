Oman increases Muscat to Salalah flights during Khareef season

Oman Air has announced an increase in its operational capacity during the Khareef (monsoon) season in Dhofar, starting from July 1, with 12 daily flights between Muscat and Salalah as part of its commitment to boosting domestic tourism.

The airline stated that an additional 70,000 seats have been added to the Muscat-Salalah route till the end of the year.

It represents a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, to meet rising seasonal demand.

Oman Air Muscat to Salalah flights

The company confirmed it will maintain its fixed national fares for all scheduled flights during this period, allowing citizens to book round-trip tickets at a flat rate of OR54 ($140) from July 1 to September 5.

Oman Air also clarified that there is no cap on the number of tickets available at national fares for passengers booking from within the Sultanate by selecting the ” Citizen” option on the airline’s website.