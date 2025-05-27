Parkin announces 2 new Dubai paid parking zones

Parkin has announced the expansion of its Dubai parking portfolio with the introduction of new public parking zones in Mirdif.

This initiative is in line with Parkin’s commitment to enhancing accessibility, improving the availability of parking, and supporting efficient traffic flow in high-demand neighbourhoods.

As part of this rollout, public parking tariffs will apply to the following newly designated zones in Mirdif:

Zone 251C: On-street parking

Zone 251D: Off-street parking

Paid car parking in Dubai

These areas are located within commercial and high-density locations in Mirdif and have been identified as requiring regulated parking due to sustained demand throughout the day.

Parking will be charged from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm, with free parking on Sundays and official public holidays.

The tariff structure is differentiated based on parking type (on-street vs off-street), parking duration, and whether the service is used during peak or off-peak hours, as defined below:

Parking Duration Zone 251C – On-street Zone 251D – Off-street 1 hour AED4 (Peak)/AED2 (Off-Peak) AED4 (Peak)/AED2 (Off-Peak) 2 hours AED8/AED5 AED8/AED4 3 hours AED12/AED8 AED12/AED5 4 hours AED16/AED11 AED16/AED7 24 hours — AED20 (flat rate)

Note: 24-hour parking is available only in off-street Zone 251D.

Peak hours are:

8am–10am

4pm–8pm

Off-peak hours are:

10am–4pm

8pm–10pm

This initiative is part of Parkin’s broader strategy to implement a Variable Pricing Tariff Policy, which reflects demand-responsive pricing to manage parking occupancy more effectively.

These measures help maintain optimal turnover of parking spaces in key areas and align with international best practices in urban mobility management.

All Dubai parking zones will be clearly marked with signage displaying applicable tariffs and operational hours.