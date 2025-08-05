Parkin, Dubai Holding partner to deliver smart parking solutions in Dubai

Dubai’s foremost provider of paid parking facilities, Parkin Company PJSC (Parkin), has formalised a collaboration with Dubai Holding, the global investor managing projects in over 30 countries. This strategic agreement marks a pivotal step toward smarter, digitally powered mobility across several master‑planned communities in the emirate.

Parkin will now operate and manage 29,600 paid parking spaces, bringing its total portfolio of developer‑owned facilities to approximately 50,400 spaces. The initiative will officially be deployed in the middle of the third quarter of 2025.

Expanding smart parking across Dubai

Parkin will deliver end‑to‑end management across the expanded portfolio, deploying cutting‑edge digital systems, real‑time analytics, and enforcement technology to elevate operational efficiency. Designed to ease pressures on parking availability, the new system promotes:

Optimal utilisation of parking capacity

Enhanced urban connectivity and accessibility

Reduced traffic congestion

Fortified smart mobility infrastructure in key residential and mixed‑use zones

A more efficient daily experience for both residents and visitors

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, highlighted this deal as a cornerstone in the company’s expansion within the private developer sector.

“This strategic partnership with Dubai Holding strengthens our presence in the private developer parking segment, enabling us to extend our market-leading parking solutions across key communities in the emirate, while delivering integrated urban mobility experiences that enhance our customers’ quality of life.

“The operational rollout will proceed in phases, fully aligned with Parkin’s rigorous operational standards and commitment to improving efficiency and day-to-day convenience. This collaboration represents a key milestone in Parkin’s expansion strategy and underscores our dedication to continue developing efficient, sustainable and resident-centric infrastructure in support of Dubai’s ongoing expansion”.

This initiative not only broadens Parkin’s operational footprint in the private sector but also reflects a shared ambition with Dubai Holding to drive technological investment and elevate the emirate’s urban mobility landscape.