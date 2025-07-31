Parkin to provide organised smart parking around Dubai mosques

Parkin Company, provider of paid public parking services in Dubai, will manage smart parking services around mosques in the emirate after signing a partnership with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the government agency responsible for overseeing Islamic affairs, mosques, and charitable activities.

These parking spaces will be designated as Zone M (standard) or Zone MP (premium). During prayer time, mosque visitors will be able to park free of charge for up to one hour. Outside prayer hours, these spaces will be chargeable 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dubai mosques get smart parking solutions

Under the first phase of the revenue sharing agreement, Parkin will operate and manage 2,100 parking spaces across 59 sites on behalf of IACAD. It will expand Parkin’s total private parking portfolio to approximately 20,800 spaces.

Of the 59 sites, 41 will be located in Zone M and 18 in Zone MP. Operational rollout is set to commence before the end of August 2025.

The applicable peak and non-peak tariff for Zone M will be AED 2 for half an hour and AED 4 for one hour. The peak tariff in Zone MP will be AED 3 for half an hour and AED 6 for an hour.

The collaboration between Parkin and IACAD will enhance access to mosques by ensuring fair and efficient use of mosque parking facilities for all visitors, especially during prayer time, and enhancing the overall religious experience for worshippers across Dubai.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: “This pioneering initiative between Parkin and IACAD prioritises community needs by enabling wider accessible parking while reducing misuse by non-visitors. We are targeting to introduce this measure during August and look forward to how this enhances the worshipper experience, streamlining parking efficiency around mosques.”

Based on the agreed commercial terms, this contract is expected to generate a modest profit that is not material in the context of Parkin’s overall financial performance.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said the partnership ushers in a new phase of mosque service improvements.

“The signing of this agreement reflects our strong commitment to providing a comprehensive parking service around mosques, one that enhances the experience of worshippers during and beyond prayer times, while also supporting the Dubai government’s vision of delivering smart, proactive mobility services that cater to the needs of all segments of society,” Al Muhairi added.