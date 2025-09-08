Qatar Airways and China Southern expand partnership to 64 weekly flights across Greater China

Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines have announced a major expansion of their partnership, creating one of the most extensive air networks between China and the Middle East with 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.

The expanded codeshare agreement includes new direct flights between Doha and Beijing Daxing International Airport starting October 16, ahead of the Golden Week holiday.

Qatar Airways will place its code on China Southern’s three weekly Daxing–Doha flights, while China Southern will extend its “CZ” code to 15 Qatar Airways destinations across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, including Amman, Athens, Barcelona, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Madrid and Munich.

Qatar-China connectivity

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: “Qatar Airways and China Southern have established a partnership that continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. This latest expansion ensures that every Qatar Airways route to China is now accessible to China Southern Airlines’ passengers, underlining our long-term commitment to a market that is integral to our growth and connectivity.

“Timed with this year’s Golden Week, it provides Chinese travellers with unrivalled access through Doha to over 170 destinations across our global network via Hamad International Airport.”

The two carriers already codeshare on flights between Guangzhou and Doha. With the new expansion, China Southern will also place its code on Qatar Airways services linking Doha with Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing, Hangzhou and Shanghai, subject to regulatory approval.

Beijing Daxing is China Southern’s second Chinese gateway with direct flights to Doha, complementing Qatar Airways’ daily Beijing service and Xiamen Airlines’ daily flights.

China Southern Airlines President and CEO Han Wensheng said: “Beijing Daxing is a cornerstone of China Southern’s international development, and the launch of new Doha services further strengthens its role alongside our existing operations from Guangzhou.

“Together with Qatar Airways, we are expanding opportunities for Chinese passengers to reach destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas through Doha’s Hamad International Airport. This partnership underscores our commitment to building broader global access and delivering world-class service to our customers.”

Together with strategic partner Xiamen Airlines, Qatar Airways now offers 64 weekly flights across Greater China, making it one of the most comprehensive networks operated by any international airline group.

Looking ahead, the partnership will also deepen cooperation in cargo and loyalty programmes, reinforcing the airlines’ shared goal of building sustainable, long-term global connectivity.