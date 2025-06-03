Qatar Airways, IAG, and MASkargo to launch new joint cargo business soon

Initially announced in April this year, the partnership is now targeting a formal launch in late 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. This was announced by the three partners at a press conference held during the Air Cargo Europe in Munich.

New air cargo alliance

The global partnership combines the might of Qatar Airways Cargo; IAG Cargo, which was formed following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo; and the logistics arm of Malaysian Airline.

The Global Cargo Joint Business’ promises to open fresh trade opportunities across the world. Its value proposition lies in enhanced routing flexibility and capacity options connecting APAC, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and the Americas. The partnership will unlock new routings, previously unavailable via a single booking. The parties will focus on key cargo markets, with additional countries expected to be included in future phases.

The three carriers will work to progressively align their systems, processes, and commercial offerings to ensure a smooth rollout for customers. Streamlined products, services, enhanced digital solutions and a combined Avios loyalty proposition are expected to form part of the collective offering in due course.

The carriers will look to optimise freighter and belly hold capacity across their combined networks, improving efficiency and flexibility for customers. Additionally, they will also have a coordinated ground handling and trucking system.

The three partners also announced they will soon enter into individual agreements with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian organisation fighting hunger. They will propose to provide 1,000 tonnes total of free tonnage to support WFP in the delivery of essential food supplies and commodities.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, commented: “We are thrilled to discuss the upcoming launch of our groundbreaking partnership. Together, we will deliver unparalleled service and efficiency, ensuring that our customers receive the very best in air cargo solutions.

“Moreover, this collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to corporate social responsibility by supporting the World Food Programme. Together, we are utilising our strong networks to make a positive impact on communities around the world, showcasing the true power of partnership.”

David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Cargo, added: “This proposed joint business represents a real step change for our customers. By creating this single network, we are creating new connections that unlock new commercial opportunities. This network will be more efficient, reliable, and coordinated than anything offered through traditional interline agreements.”

Mark Jason Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at MASkargo, said: “This partnership is a major milestone for MASkargo and the global cargo industry. By teaming up with Qatar Airways Cargo and IAG Cargo, we’re extending our reach and unlocking seamless connectivity across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

“It’s more than network expansion; it’s about transforming how cargo moves worldwide. As the leading cargo carrier in our region, MASkargo has always been committed to connecting Asia with the world. This collaboration takes us further, delivering greater value, reach, and efficiency for our customers.”

Virginia Villar Arribas, WFP’s Deputy Director for Private Sector Partnerships, thanked the partners and added: “This collaboration reflects the growing role of the private sector in accelerating humanitarian response. We are excited to work with Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo, and MASkargo to shape an approach that can help WFP deliver faster, more efficiently, and at scale.”