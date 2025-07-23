Qatar Airways partners with Hans Zimmer to create new airline sonic identity

Qatar Airways has announced a partnership with Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer Hans Zimmer to create a new sonic identity for the airline.

The composer will develop a signature sound designed to enhance the passenger experience both onboard aircraft and across other touchpoints.

Hans Zimmer composes Qatar Airways’ sonic identity

The collaboration will produce an original score that will be integrated into the airlines’ onboard music programming. The composition will also be released as a complete album on streaming platforms and through the airline’s official channels.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, outlined the strategic importance of the partnership.

“At Qatar Airways, we aim to inspire the world with every new horizon and music plays a powerful role in shaping the emotional journey of our passengers, both in the air and on the ground. We are thrilled to partner with Hans Zimmer to compose our new signature music, exclusively for Qatar Airways. This bespoke soundscape will be more than just music; it will be a reflection of our brand’s elegance and ambition. Our partnership with Hans Zimmer marks a bold new chapter in the Qatar Airways experience, one that deepens the emotional connection with our passengers and enhances every moment of their journey,” he said.

The partnership represents the airlines’ commitment to delivering memorable and emotionally resonant journeys for passengers.

The new signature sound forms part of the airline’s evolving brand identity, channelling the company’s ethos of reimagining possibilities through collaboration with Zimmer.

“It’s an honour to collaborate with Qatar Airways on this visionary project. Together, we’re crafting a sonic experience that reflects the beauty of travel and the pioneering spirit that defines this world-class airline,” Zimmer added.

The initiative marks the debut of the carrier’s new audio identity and establishes a long-term partnership between the airline and the composer.

The soundscape will tap into human experiences that form the foundation of Qatar Airways journeys.

The composer, known for multiple Oscar and Grammy awards, will work to develop audio content that reflects the airline’s brand values and passenger experience objectives.