Qatar launches self-driving robot taxi trials ahead of 2026 launch

The Level 4 autonomous electric taxis are a landmark initiative led by Mowasalat (Karwa) in coordination with the Ministry of Transport.

The trials are currently underway in selected touristic and service areas and are a key part of Qatar’s Autonomous Vehicles Strategy and broader vision for smart, sustainable mobility.

Qatar self-driving taxis

The pilot follows the success of previous autonomous electric bus trials and reflects the country’s commitment to integrating AI-driven, zero-emission transport solutions into the national network.

The trial will unfold in two distinct phases:

Driverless trial runs without passengers, monitored by a specialised team to assess technical readiness. Phase 2: Full-scale public testing with passengers but no driver, running through the first quarter of 2026.

Each autonomous taxi is equipped with six cameras, four radars, and four LiDAR units, enabling advanced detection, real-time decision-making, and safe navigation in complex urban settings.

In addition to evaluating the technology, the pilot will support the development of regulatory frameworks and the necessary infrastructure to accommodate next-generation mobility solutions in Qatar.