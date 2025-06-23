Qatar has closed air space to protect the safety of people in the country.

As part of the state’s commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities have announced a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace.

This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region.

Qatar shuts airspace

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised in a statement Monday that official authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels.

The Ministry reiterated its emphasis that the security and safety of all individuals on the territory remains a top priority, and that Qatar will not hesitate to take the necessary preventive measures in this regard.