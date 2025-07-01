Qatar travel update: Qatar Airways resumes operations in Iraq and Syria

Qatar Airways said it is resuming flight operations to Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, following the lifting of airspace restrictions in the region.

Resumption began in a phased manner from Monday, 30 June, in compliance with international aviation regulations for safe aircraft routes.

Qatar Airways resumes regional flights

The airline resumed flights to Baghdad International Airport on Monday. It has 16 weekly flights to Baghdad, and will begin with 13, adding three more weekly flights from 8 July.

Flights to Lebanon and Jordan will restart on Tuesday, July 1. Flights to Syria would resume on July 6.

QR442 and 443, which are daily flights departing Doha at 18:40 and arriving in Baghdad at 20:45, and QR444 and 445, which operate all week except Saturday, are all operational. QR458 and 459, which depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, will be back on schedule next Tuesday.

The seven daily flights to Erbil International Airport, will be reinstated from Tuesday, July 1, while three weekly flights to the same destination, operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, will start from July 9.

The seven weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah International Airport will begin operating from Wednesday, July 2, the same day when the airline resumes its five weekly flights to Al Najaf International Airport. Daily flights to Basra will commence from Thursday, July 3.

The 14 weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, served daily through QR410/411, begins from Sunday, July 6, and the airline will add another daily flight to its schedule (QR412/413) from July 15.

Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Qatar Airways will resume its full schedule to Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) and Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM). It plans to increase the weekly flights from 14 to 21 with an additional third frequency.