Riyadh Air orders up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 jets to ahead of 2025 launch

Riyadh Air has signed a major agreement with Airbus to purchase up to 50 A350-1000 aircraft, reinforcing its ambitious plans to become a global aviation leader.

The deal, unveiled at the 55th Paris Airshow, includes 25 firm orders and purchase rights for an additional 25 aircraft.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by top aviation and government leaders, including Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Riyadh Air, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas, and Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer.

Riyadh Air orders up to 50 Airbus planes

With an operational range of more than 16,000km, the Airbus A350-1000 will empower Riyadh Air to connect the Saudi capital with major cities worldwide, supporting its goal of flying to more than 100 global destinations by 2030.

The aircraft’s range and capacity align perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s plans to host global events including Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PIF Governor and Chairman of Riyadh Air said: “Our new national carrier is set to take to the skies in the near future, and as a fundamental element of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure, will connect our capital city to over 100 international destinations around the globe by 2030.

“With its outstanding range, adding the Airbus A350-1000 to our fleet demonstrates the strategic contribution of Riyadh Air in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub.”

Riyadh Air will begin operations in 2025 with a three-type aircraft fleet, of which the A350-1000 will serve as a cornerstone. With up to 182 aircraft now on order, the airline aims to offer best-in-class passenger experiences through innovative cabin design, stylish First-Class options, and state-of-the-art digital and entertainment systems.

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said: “Riyadh Air is making significant progress as we move towards our first flight later this year and agreeing this deal for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is an important statement of intent.

“Already in 2025, we have received our AOC and unveiled our new cabin interiors and having now completed our initial three aircraft orders, we are in a position to fulfil our ambitious network goals.

“We play an important role in the evolution of the Saudi aviation ecosystem with the aim to create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute almost $20bn to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP.”

Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, said: “We are honoured to support Riyadh Air’s bold vision with the A350-1000, the world’s most modern and efficient widebody aircraft.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and decarbonization whilst connecting the vibrant Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world! Riyadh Air’s selection of the A350-1000 underscores the aircraft’s unmatched capability to deliver premium passenger experience and operational excellence—perfectly aligned with the ambitions of Vision 2030.”

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF, Riyadh Air is a key driver of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy and elevate its global connectivity. The airline is expected to play a significant role in:

Boosting international passenger and cargo traffic

Supporting the Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy

Enabling tourism by linking travellers with Saudi Arabia’s cultural, historic, and natural sites

Positioning Riyadh as a global business and travel hub

With operations launching in late 2025, Riyadh Air is poised to become one of the most advanced carriers in the world, setting new standards in aviation experience, sustainability, and connectivity.