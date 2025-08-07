Riyadh launches first phase of managed residential parking to slash congestion and protect spaces for residents

Riyadh has begun the first phase of managed unpaid parking in residential neighbourhoods, aiming to reduce congestion, protect parking spaces for residents, and prevent spillover from busy commercial streets.

Part of the Riyadh Parking Project—one of the world’s largest smart parking initiatives—the scheme aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to create a more organised urban environment and improve residents’ quality of life.

The initiative builds on the earlier rollout of paid parking zones on commercial streets and will regulate residential parking through digital permits issued to residents and their visitors via the Riyadh Parking app.

Linked to the national Nafath platform for secure login, the app ensures that unpaid residential spaces are prioritised for residents, reducing the inconvenience caused by unregulated parking.

The first phase covers Al Worood neighbourhood, with gradual expansion planned to other districts bordering paid parking zones.

Enforcement will be supported by monitoring vehicles equipped with cameras, carrying out periodic patrols to ensure compliance.

Launched in August 2024, the Parking Project aims to manage over 140,000 unpaid residential spaces and 24,000 paid commercial spaces across 12 zones—making it one of the largest coordinated parking systems globally.