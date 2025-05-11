Riyadh Metro opens three new orange line stations

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has launched three new stations on the Riyadh Metro ‘s Orange Line, officials announced on Saturday.

The newly opened stations—Al Malaz, Al Rajhi Grand Mosque, and Khashm Al Aan—expand the capital’s public transportation network as part of the city’s ongoing urban transport development initiative.

The Orange Line, which runs from west to east across Riyadh, connects Jeddah Road to the Second Eastern Ring Road near Khashm Al Aan, covering 41 kilometres of the city, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The metro system comprises six main lines spanning 176 kilometres and includes 85 stations.

Eight major hubs interconnect the entire network, designed to improve mobility throughout the Saudi capital.

Metro services operate daily from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight. Officials expect the full operation of all six lines and stations to enhance connectivity for both residents and visitors.

Passengers can access the metro system through multiple channels. The Darb mobile application allows users to plan journeys and purchase tickets.

Alternatively, tickets are available at station ticket offices and self-service machines. The system also accepts digital payment methods, including bank cards, credit cards, smartphones, and other smart devices.