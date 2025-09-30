Robo-taxis to lead $19bn GCC autonomous vehicle market by 2035

The global market for fully autonomous vehicles (FAVs) could be worth $182bn by 2035, generating nearly $19bn in the GCC region alone, according to a new report by Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network.

The study highlights the transformative potential of robo-taxis, robo-shuttles, robo-buses and passenger drones in redefining mobility.

These vehicles are expected to create fully automated, integrated and demand-responsive networks.

Self-driving vehicles in the GCC

Robo-taxis, in particular, are projected to be the largest FAV segment, with a $10bn market in the GCC by 2035 — equivalent to around 18 per cent of the anticipated global market share.

The report underscores how giga-projects such as Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and the UAE’s smart city initiatives are embedding driverless technology into their plans.

From dedicated autonomous lanes to new mobility hubs, these projects provide regulatory sandboxes for piloting autonomous systems more flexibly than in legacy cities.

Sovereign wealth fund backing and national development strategies including Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2071 provide further momentum for scaling the sector.

Dr. Andreas Gissler, Partner at Strategy& Middle East, said: “Backed by ambitious visions and resources, the GCC is strongly positioned to seize a US$19bn opportunity and set a global benchmark for autonomous mobility. Achieving that goal will require coordinated regulation, infrastructure readiness, and above all, building public confidence in the technology — but the region has the means to deliver.”

The report identifies three tipping points required before widespread adoption:

Pilot project readiness

Commercial readiness

Readiness to scale

While robo-taxis are approaching the second stage, most technologies remain years away from large-scale deployment.

In China and the US, commercial pilots with paying customers are already underway, demonstrating reliability and, in some cases, greater safety than human-driven taxis.

These could evolve into mainstream options as early as 2028. In Europe, robo-shuttles are being tested in campuses and last-mile applications, while robo-buses and trucks show potential in long-haul transport.

Passenger drones could reshape mobility in coastal and waterfront cities by opening new aerial corridors.

Mark Haddad, Partner at Strategy& Middle East, said: “Relative to other markets, the GCC has a unique edge in autonomous mobility. With strong investment capacity, easier licensing pathways, and unrivalled testing grounds in its giga projects, the region can lead.

“The real challenge is moving beyond promising pilots to reliable, real-world deployment at scale. That will require not just innovation but government support, infrastructure readiness, and smart incentives.”

The report highlights several areas critical to scaling FAVs. Regulatory frameworks covering safety, liability and licensing will need to evolve, while infrastructure upgrades must align with future requirements to avoid inefficiencies.

Public sentiment is also essential. A 2023 Strategy& survey showed rising comfort with autonomous rides — 81 per cent of respondents in China and 29 per cent in the US, compared to 39 per cent and 18 per cent respectively in 2021.

Building trust through reliable pilots, competitive pricing, and strong safety records will be central to adoption.

To achieve leadership in autonomous mobility, the study recommends comprehensive programme management uniting governments, technology providers and operators.

Regulatory sandboxes, tailored pilot projects, safety standards, incentives and sovereign wealth fund backing will be essential to accelerate the transition from pilots to commercial scale.

The report concludes that if the GCC acts now, it can establish itself as a global pioneer in autonomous mobility — unlocking economic value while delivering safer, cleaner and more connected transport systems for the future.