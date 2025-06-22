RTA announces major Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall metro station expansion

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to expand the Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station in partnership with Emaar Properties.

The move is part of the authority’s efforts to meet rising passenger demand during peak periods including New Year’s Eve, public holidays, and national events.

Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station expansion to handle 220,000 daily passengers

The expansion will increase the station’s area from 6,700 to 8,500 square metres, boosting hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers – a 65 per cent increase, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a statement.

Upon completion, the station will accommodate up to 220,000 passengers per day.

“The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is a key hub in the Dubai Metro network, thanks to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and )Dubai Downtown(. It serves as a convenient and efficient gateway for residents and visitors, particularly during large-scale events and holidays, particularly New Year’s Eve, Eids, national events and public holidays,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said.

“This expansion project responds to sustained and rising demand for metro services, with projections extending to 2040. Passenger numbers during New Year’s Eve exceed 110,000, and the station has recorded an average annual ridership growth of 7.5% over the past five years,” he added.

The station has experienced consistent growth since opening in early 2010. Al Tayer revealed passenger numbers rose from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, reaching 7.885 million in 2019 with an average of 43,000 daily boardings and alightings.

“In 2022, the figure climbed to 8.827 million, surpassed 10.202 million in 2023 (56,000 daily average), and exceeded 10.577 million in 2024, with nearly 58,000 daily boarding and alighting,” he revealed.

The expansion project includes enhanced entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate access, expanded concourse and platform areas, and additional escalators and elevators.

Entry and exit gates will be separated to optimise passenger movement, whilst the number of fare gates will increase alongside expanded commercial spaces to boost revenue.

The project will integrate with public transport and other mobility modes, and include landscaping enhancements.

The architectural design follows the same concept applied to elevated stations on the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro. Inspired by the shape of a seashell, the station maintains an interior design philosophy that prioritises safety, security, and ease of movement.

The design emphasises clarity and simplicity whilst reducing walking distances where possible.

The internal layout preserves visual connectivity, and ground-level entrances are integrated with public transport and alternative mobility options such as bicycles and e-scooters.

The station offers direct pedestrian access and integration with the surrounding urban environment. It is designed to be inclusive, considering the needs of People of Determination, senior citizens, residents, and parents with strollers.