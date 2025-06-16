RTA slashes Dubai vehicle licensing services by 74%

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reduced Dubai vehicle licensing services by 74 per cent in major digital transformation push.

As part of an ongoing push toward delivering smarter and more efficient government services, the RTA reduced the number of vehicle licensing services from 54 to just 14,

The 74 per cent reduction is aimed at streamlining operations, enhancing customer satisfaction, and accelerating the emirate’s smart transformation goals.

Dubai vehicle licences

The move is part of the “360 Comprehensive Services” plan, an initiative designed to reengineer public services by integrating advanced digital technologies, simplifying processes, and aligning with the Dubai Government’s vision to become the world’s most digitally advanced city.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said: “The RTA remains committed to realising its vision and mission of establishing Dubai as a global leader in smart road and transport systems, and a benchmark for seamless, sustainable, and innovative mobility.

“This also aligns with efforts to elevate Dubai’s standing in government service excellence and advance its ambition to become the world’s most digitally advanced city”.

“The integration of services represents a positive advancement that has enabled the reengineering of vehicle licensing procedures. This approach simplifies the customer journey, reduces the number of steps and physical visits required, and shortens processing times.

What’s changing for Dubai drivers and vehicle owners?

The reform significantly simplifies the vehicle licensing journey, with key highlights including:

Request for Vehicle Registration Certificate: Previously involved 13 separate service steps — now consolidated into one streamlined process

Previously involved 13 separate service steps — now consolidated into one streamlined process Export and transfer services: Six separate services have been merged into a single, simplified transaction under “Vehicle Registration Cancellation”

Six separate services have been merged into a single, simplified transaction under “Vehicle Registration Cancellation” Plate delivery integration: Customers can now complete the plate collection process remotely, fully integrated with the UAE Pass and delivery systems

The service overhaul is powered by advanced technologies and real-time data integration with local and federal government entities, enabling faster transaction times, reduced physical touchpoints, improved sustainability and operational efficiency and better service for both individual and corporate users.