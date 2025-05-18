RTA to auction premium Dubai number plates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to hold its 79th online auction for exclusive number plates , offering 350 distinctive plates consisting of three, four, and five-digit combinations for private vehicles, classic vehicles, and motorcycles.

The auction includes plates bearing codes H through Z, covering the following categories:

Registration for the auction opens on Monday May 19 2025, and will remain open for five days only.

Dubai number plate auction

The auction will go live on Monday, May 26, 2025.

All sales are subject to a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), and all participants must hold a valid traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai.

To participate, bidders are required to submit a security cheque payable to RTA amounting AED5,000, along with a non-refundable participation fee of AED120.

Payments can be made at the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira, or via credit card through the RTA website.

The auction terms also require successful bidders to complete payment within 10 working days from the auction’s closing date.

Payments can be made at authorised service provider centres as follows: cash for amounts up to AED50,000, and certified cheque or credit card for amounts exceeding AED50,000.

Transactions may also be completed at Customer Happiness Centres or via the RTA’s website.