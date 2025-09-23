Saudi Arabia airport rankings: Riyadh, Dammam, Abha, Qaisumah and Al-Baha lead in GACA report

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has published its monthly performance report for Saudi Arabia’s international and domestic airports for August 2025.

The report forms part of GACA’s strategy to improve service quality and enhance passenger experience, with performance measured against 11 key criteria.

In the category of international airports handling more than 15m passengers annually, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a compliance rate of 82 per cent, followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah with 73 per cent.

Saudi airport rankings

Among airports serving between five million and 15m passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam led the category with a compliance rate of 91 per cent, ahead of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

Abha International Airport topped the rankings for airports serving between two million and five million passengers annually, achieving 100 per cent compliance. Abha outperformed peers particularly on average wait times for both departing and arriving passengers.

In the category of international airports handling fewer than two million passengers annually, Qaisumah International Airport ranked first with 100 per cent compliance, also excelling in average wait times.

At the domestic level, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al-Baha ranked first with 100 per cent compliance, outperforming all other domestic airports in wait-time efficiency.

GACA noted that its evaluation criteria cover passenger wait times at check-in in Saudi Arabia, baggage claim, passport control, and customs, as well as services for people with disabilities and other indicators aligned with international best practices.