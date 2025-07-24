Saudi Arabia launches first phase of autonomous vehicles operations in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia launched the initial operational phase of autonomous vehicles in Riyadh , a significant step aimed at enabling advanced technology and expanding the development of a smart and safe transportation ecosystem in the country.

In the first phase, autonomous vehicles will operate within a real-world environment covering King Khalid International Airport and several key locations across Riyadh, including major highways and selected city centre destinations.

جانب من تدشين المرحلة التطبيقية الأولية للمركبات ذاتية القيادة في المملكة.#مسارات_مستقبلية⁩#وزارة_النقل_والخدمات_اللوجستية pic.twitter.com/jtsf7TzPUF — وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية (@SaudiTransport) July 23, 2025

These vehicles will transport passengers with a safety officer onboard each vehicle to ensure safety and monitor the performance of smart systems in actual operating conditions. It is being implemented under the direct regulatory and technical supervision of the Transport General Authority.

Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Board of the Transport General Authority said the launch of this initial operational phase reflects the Kingdom’s ambitious vision to build a smart and integrated transport system that supports economic growth and enhances quality of life.

Al-Jasser added that enabling modern technologies and developing regulatory and operational frameworks are key pillars to expanding the implementation of this technology.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and is an extension of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to adopt sustainable mobility solutions powered by the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

The project is the result of a partnership that brings together the transport and logistics ecosystem and relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology ecosystem, the Saudi Data and AI Authority, the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation.

Technology and operations partners, including Uber, WeRide, and AiDriver represent private sector partners in this phase.

Mohamed Jardaneh, Head of Autonomous Mobility Middle East at Uber, said: “Today, we’re proud to mark a key milestone in our ongoing commitment to helping drive the future of mobility in the Kingdom.

“Our partnership with the Transport General Authority, alongside our technology partner WeRide, on this pilot, is an important first step toward making autonomous vehicles a reality in one of the most promising countries globally for AV adoption.”