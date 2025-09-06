By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inTransportLatest NewsOmanSaudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia-Oman ties with $533m Empty Quarter road

Saudi Arabia’s $533m, 564 km Empty Quarter road to Oman boosts trade, tourism, and logistics goals

By Staff Writer
Saudi Oman roads
Saudi Arabia’s $533m, 564 km Empty Quarter road to Oman boosts trade, tourism, and logistics goals

Saudi Arabia’s landmark 564km road through the Empty Quarter desert connects the Kingdom with Oman and is hailed as a unique engineering achievement and a vital new trade artery.

The road, which runs from the Batha–Haradh intersection to the Empty Quarter crossing, cost around SR2bn ($533m) and strengthens economic, tourism and pilgrimage ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Construction faced the extreme challenges of the world’s largest sand desert.

Saudi-Oman road

The project required more than 3.3 million man-hours and the removal of 150 million cubic meters of sand.

It was completed in two phases:

  • Phase one: 319km of road built to the Shaybah oil field
  • Phase two: A further 246km from Shaybah to the Oman border crossing

To ensure safety, the road is equipped with 140,000 reflectors and dedicated vehicle parking areas.

Officials described it as a strategic transport corridor that aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.

The project also supports Hajj, Umrah and tourism growth in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, by easing pilgrim journeys and boosting regional connectivity.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.