Saudi Arabia plans massive expansion of its transport network

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services has outlined the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to double the transport and logistics sector’s contribution to its gross domestic product (GDP).

This will include expansion of its railway network by over 50 per cent, and more than double the current passenger capacity at its airports.

Minister Saleh Al-Jasser revealed the targets during a ministerial session titled “Shaping the Future of Transport: People, Technology, and Policy” at the Global Aviation and Maritime Transport Summit.

He said the Kingdom is advancing steadily to build an integrated transport ecosystem centered on people and powered by technology and modern policies and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop logistics zones and enhance multimodal integration by connecting transport systems with customs and digital infrastructure, improving service efficiency and nationwide coverage.

A key initiative for Saudi is the integrated logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port, directly linked to the main seaport, customs warehouses, and air cargo facilities. The minister said that the zone will soon be connected by rail to King Abdulaziz International Airport through an upcoming land bridge project.

Launched in mid-2021, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy is part of Saudi Vision 2030. It aims to unify the country’s multimodal logistics framework and solidify its position as a leading global hub. It includes the unified national digital logistics platform, which links customs, ports, airlines, and freight forwarders, and has already cut customs clearance times by more than 30 per cent.

Al-Jasser stated that Saudi Arabia is developing a fully integrated logistics model that combines infrastructure, policy, and technology to future-proof the sector and enhance international partnerships.