Saudi Arabia to build Qiddiya high-speed rail linking key Riyadh hubs within 30 minutes

Saudi Arabia is building a high-speed rail linking Riyadh airport, KAFD and Qiddiya City, with registration for partners and investors now open.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), working with the National Centre for Privatization and PPP (NCP) and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has opened registration for the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage of the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Project.

The first phase of the scheme will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and is positioned as a major component of Riyadh’s future transport network.

High-speed rail network in Saudi Arabia

The high-speed rail line will connect King Salman International Airport, the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and Qiddiya City within 30 minutes, with trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 250kmph.

Once complete, the system will integrate with Riyadh’s recently launched public transport network to create a seamless urban mobility experience.

The project reflects RCRC’s wider strategy, in partnership with NCP and QIC, to build strategic collaborations with the private sector to expand Riyadh’s transport infrastructure.

It is also intended to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, while advancing sustainable urban growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Specialised companies and investors interested in participating are invited to register by Sunday, October 12, 2025, via email at [email protected].