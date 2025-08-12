Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport now handling domestic and international flights

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) , the gateway to Saudi Arabia’s luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, is now receiving both domestic and international flights, according to Red Sea Global (RSG).

Operated by daa International, the airport’s Main Terminal Building at Terminals 3 and 4 is now handling domestic flights, offering passengers a smooth and elevated travel experience.

International arrivals and seaplane services continue to operate via the dedicated Air Taxi Terminal, ensuring efficient and seamless connections for visitors from around the world.

Red Sea International Airport in Saudi Arabia

Located 90 km south of Al Wajh in western Saudi Arabia, RSI is within three hours’ flying time for 250m people and eight hours for 85 per cent of the global population.

The airport’s design draws inspiration from the desert, oasis, and sea, creating a tranquil travel environment that reflects the natural surroundings.

The state-of-the-art main terminal is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2025, with RSI aiming to serve one million guests annually by 2030.

More destinations and services are expected to be added in the coming months, further cementing RSI’s role as a strategic hub for Saudi Arabia’s high-end tourism sector.