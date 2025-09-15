Saudi Arabia bans unlicensed passenger transport with fines up to $5,333

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s new Law on Road Transport strictly prohibits engaging in passenger transport without a valid license, including the practice commonly referred to as hailing.

The law stipulates that it is forbidden for any person to engage in road transport activities without authorisation, such as calling out to passengers, soliciting them, following or intercepting them, gathering in passenger areas, or roaming with the intention of inviting them.

Saudi transport rules

Penalties under the new law

Preparatory activities (eg, soliciting or roaming): Fine of up to SR11,000 ($2,933) and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days

Fine of up to SR11,000 ($2,933) and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days Unlicensed passenger transport: Fine of up to SR20,000 ($5,333) and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days

Fine of up to SR20,000 ($5,333) and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days Additional penalties: Vehicles may be sold at public auction. Non-Saudi violators risk deportation.



The authority emphasised that these measures are part of its efforts to curb illegal practices, protect passengers’ rights, ensure service quality, and safeguard the interests of licensed operators.

It also highlighted its ongoing initiatives through workshops, awareness meetings, and the publication of guidance manuals aimed at raising compliance levels with the new law and regulations.