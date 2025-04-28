Saudi Arabia unveils safe roundabout designs

The Roads General Authority (RGA) unveiled the design criteria for safe roundabouts, in accordance with the Saudi Road Code .

The authority emphasised the need for adequate road width to accommodate all types of vehicles, including heavy trucks.

It also stressed that medians should be designed to provide sufficient space for turning without obstructing traffic in the opposite direction, while ensuring clear visibility to allow drivers to make informed decisions.

Saudi road design

Additionally, the RGA highlighted the importance of installing clear signage to guide road users and designing roundabouts in a way that minimises the risk of accidents and enhances the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.