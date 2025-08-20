Saudi Arabia grants VistaJet license for domestic private flights

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced that VistaJet has become the first foreign operator to receive a certificate to conduct private domestic flights in the Kingdom.

The foreign operator certificate, granted after VistaJet met all requirements and standards under the Civil Aviation Law, will take effect from May 1, 2025.

It allows foreign private jet operators to run on-demand flights within the Kingdom.

Private jet flights in Saudi Arabia

GACA said the move represents a major step in advancing the goals of the Aviation Program, a key initiative under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to make Saudi Arabia the leading aviation hub in the Middle East by 2030.

The program also supports the Kingdom’s ambition to transform into a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

According to GACA, the certification of VistaJet reflects its commitment to applying the highest safety standards and marks progress toward enhancing the quality of private aviation services.

It also aligns with efforts to create an attractive investment environment and foster partnerships that boost the competitiveness of the aviation sector.

VistaJet is expected to begin operations inside the Kingdom this year, with the dual aim of attracting high-quality investment and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s global aviation presence.

GACA said the move will contribute to business growth, tourism development, and sector competitiveness both regionally and internationally.

