Saudi delivery sector clocks up 79.6m orders in Q1

The Saudi delivery sector recorded 79.6 million orders during the first quarter of 2025, according to the Transport General Authority (TGA) .

It reflects a 22 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The figures were published in the authority’s latest quarterly report.

The authority stated that the growth highlights the Kingdom’s expanding logistics infrastructure and the increasing demand driven by a surge in e-commerce activities nationwide.

Saudi delivery sector

Riyadh Region accounted for approximately 44.7 per cent of total delivery orders during the first quarter, followed by Makkah with 22.4 per cent, and the Eastern Province with 15.5 per cent.

Madinah recorded 4.5 per cent, Aseer 3.4 per cent, Qassim 2.8 per cent, Tabuk 1.8 per cent, and both Hail and Jazan registered 1.6 per cent each.

Al Jouf recorded a growth rate of 0.7 per cent, Najran 0.6 per cent, Northern Borders Region 0.5 per cent, and Al-Baha 0.2 per cent.

TGA attributed this significant growth to the ongoing development of the transportation and logistics sectors, underscoring the role of regulatory frameworks in empowering delivery companies to keep pace with rising demand.