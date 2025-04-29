Saudi’s Mawani, Alissa Group to build SAR300mn vehicle logistics park at Dammam Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) signed an agreement with Alissa Universal Motors, a subsidiary of Abdullatif Alissa Group Holding, to establish a logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The project involves an investment of up to SAR 300 million and will cover an area of 382,000 square meters.

The park will be dedicated to the import and re-export of vehicles and spare parts.

The establishment of the logistics park, part of Mawani’s initiatives aligned with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, aims to create high-efficiency logistics parks within and beyond the ports.

The logistics park will include a 7,000-square-meter warehouse for spare parts storage and a logistics area capable of accommodating more than 13,000 vehicles and trucks.

The initiative is expected to enhance the competitive advantage and regional standing of King Abdulaziz Port as a logistics hub, providing specialised logistics services, increasing private sector contributions to economic development, and promoting economic diversification.

The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam plays a pivotal role in connecting the Kingdom to global economies.