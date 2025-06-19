Serco secures $134.8mn contract extension with Dubai Airports

The 96 million visitors expected to go through Dubai Airports this year, and many more in the future, can expect the same level of guest experience that has made it one of the most popular airports in the world , after Serco said it has been granted a significant contract extension to its contract.

The new five-year contract with Dubai Airports is valued at AED 495 million (US$134.8 million) and runs until December 2030.

The British company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has over 75 years of experience in the region’s aviation sector and continues to support airports across the region with guest experience, air navigation services, emergency services, training, facilities and asset management.

This follows a longstanding guest experience partnership of over six years. Serco was awarded an initial five-year term and a one-year extension.

Elevating Dubai Airports’ guest experience

Serco will continue to provide guest experience services across all elements of the passenger journey at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). This includes the deployment of guest experience ambassadors, passenger processing teams, traffic marshals, buggy drivers, chauffeurs, and lounge hosts for VIP services.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East and +impact, commented: “The latest extension allows us to build on the success we have enjoyed with Dubai Airports over the last six years, supporting Dubai in delivering a best-in-class aviation hub.

“Dubai Airports continues to set global benchmarks for airport experiences, and we are extremely proud to be part of that journey, helping to shape passenger services through expertly trained teams, innovative solutions, and our customer experience expertise.”

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “This renewed partnership with Serco comes at a time when guest expectations are higher than ever, and the scale of our operations continues to grow.

“At DXB and DWC, we see every interaction as an opportunity to create a positive and lasting impression. Serco’s dedicated teams are an extension of that vision, bringing professionalism, empathy, and consistency to some of the most crucial touchpoints along the journey. As we look ahead to welcoming more that 96 million guests this year, this collaboration will play a key role in ensuring our airports remain among the most guest-centric in the world.”

Serco currently has more than 1,500 employees operating at the airports.

Anthony Kirby, Serco’s Group Chief Executive Officer, added: “This significant retention indicates our continued superb delivery of customer experience to Dubai Airports. I am very proud of our expertly trained people who work with passion and commitment to provide great services and innovative solutions at this best-in-class aviation hub.

“Cementing our ongoing relationship until at least 2030 will allow us to grow our services from this contract and deploy our capabilities across our transport business.”